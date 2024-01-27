Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $27.35 Million Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,907 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Grand Canyon Education worth $27,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1,607.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 277,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,307,000 after acquiring an additional 261,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $11,761,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 29.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 446,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,067,000 after buying an additional 100,583 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 167.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,137,000 after buying an additional 80,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,521,000 after buying an additional 79,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOPE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,844. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.65 and a 52 week high of $144.94.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $221.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $199,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

