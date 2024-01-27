Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $27.86 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 69.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 276,469 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $27,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.41. 1,071,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,780. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $265.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.27.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

