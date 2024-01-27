Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $29.76 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,750 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $29,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,538,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 94,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 23,734 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.9 %

MDLZ stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.14. 9,517,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,601,683. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.