Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $40.15 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Domino’s Pizza worth $40,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 83.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth $211,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at $324,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,579,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Stock Up 0.2 %

DPZ stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $419.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,581. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $432.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $403.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.46.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $466.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.00.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

