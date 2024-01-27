Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $42.70 Million Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 2,311.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 603,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578,622 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.38% of CarMax worth $42,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,104 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in CarMax by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,220,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,632,000 after buying an additional 193,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in CarMax by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,665,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,172,000 after purchasing an additional 104,560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,857,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,018. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.76 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,685,549. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMX. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

