Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 17,072 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,993 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,072 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $32,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $164.29. 5,248,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,030,979. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.40. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total value of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,438,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,960,557 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

