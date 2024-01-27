Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,210 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 36,736 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $27,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 624,689 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $60,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 60,236 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,834,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 56,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.8% during the third quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,691 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.01. 5,175,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,188,894. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $89.67 and a 12-month high of $115.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.31.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

