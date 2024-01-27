Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 10,961 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,961 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Parker-Hannifin worth $37,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,559,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,168,442,000 after purchasing an additional 41,684 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,421,000 after purchasing an additional 50,787 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,800,000 after purchasing an additional 58,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,923,000 after acquiring an additional 24,977 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.07.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PH traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $471.59. The stock had a trading volume of 444,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,243. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $300.86 and a 1-year high of $477.37.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.