Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 16,767 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,767 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $41,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Medpace stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $298.16. The company had a trading volume of 102,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,637. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $167.00 and a one year high of $317.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $291.34 and a 200 day moving average of $268.29.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The company had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total transaction of $2,142,328.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,613,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,014,709.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $7,077,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,889,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,502,895.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total transaction of $2,142,328.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,613,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,014,709.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,391 shares of company stock valued at $58,708,131. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

