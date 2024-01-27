LSV Asset Management Acquires 113,300 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 355,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $14,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,877,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 25.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,869 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,091,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,381,000 after purchasing an additional 360,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 10.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,786,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,526,000 after purchasing an additional 174,237 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,216,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,600,000 after purchasing an additional 259,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $3,454,494.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,169.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,067,169.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 1,500,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $65,340,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 743,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,400,320.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.68. The company had a trading volume of 349,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,877. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $50.50.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

