LSV Asset Management Acquires New Shares in Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD)

LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,082,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,886,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,094,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,271,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Upbound Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,251,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Upbound Group during the second quarter worth $2,057,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upbound Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Upbound Group stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $34.85. The stock had a trading volume of 621,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,619. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average of $30.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.45 and a beta of 2.00. Upbound Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Upbound Group Increases Dividend

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Upbound Group had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The firm had revenue of $979.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Upbound Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,057.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.94 per share, with a total value of $30,041.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,922.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPBD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens raised shares of Upbound Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc, an omni-channel platform company, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

