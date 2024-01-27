LSV Asset Management Buys 867,800 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 840.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.63% of Vontier worth $30,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vontier by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vontier by 15.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 38.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 31,497 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 61,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vontier by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,436,000 after purchasing an additional 228,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.53. 393,715 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,429. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.06.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 4.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VNT shares. Bank of America raised shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

