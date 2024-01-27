LSV Asset Management Buys New Shares in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 726,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,461,000. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.55% of PHINIA as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in PHINIA during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in PHINIA during the third quarter worth approximately $4,889,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in PHINIA during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in PHINIA during the third quarter worth approximately $15,940,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in PHINIA during the third quarter worth approximately $483,000.

Shares of NYSE:PHIN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.64. 315,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,732. PHINIA Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.46 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

PHINIA ( NYSE:PHIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $896.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.00 million. PHINIA’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Fuel Systems and Aftermarket.

