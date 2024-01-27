LSV Asset Management Cuts Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of L3Harris Technologies worth $20,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.73.

NYSE LHX traded up $4.57 on Friday, reaching $209.21. 2,267,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,573. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.30. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.25 and a fifty-two week high of $219.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

