LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 389,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in PROG were worth $12,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,129,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,966,000 after purchasing an additional 576,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PROG by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,271,000 after buying an additional 227,540 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in PROG by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,945,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,481,000 after buying an additional 109,928 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PROG by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,267,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,147,000 after acquiring an additional 746,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PROG by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,233,000 after purchasing an additional 108,761 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PRG traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.85. The company had a trading volume of 422,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,792. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $44.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.11.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $582.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.10 million. PROG had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upgraded PROG from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on PROG from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PROG from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

