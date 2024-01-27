LSV Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 651,460 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.10% of Devon Energy worth $31,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevard LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 3.1% in the second quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.62. 5,730,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,972,955. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.20.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

