LSV Asset Management Has $21.09 Million Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $21,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNTH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Lantheus by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Lantheus by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lantheus by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 115.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.14.

In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,721.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $101,940.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,962 shares of company stock worth $893,338. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lantheus stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,745. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average is $68.37.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 70.13%. The company had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

