LSV Asset Management Increases Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.28% of Sonoco Products worth $14,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,631,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,539,000 after purchasing an additional 76,945 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,740,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,312,000 after buying an additional 179,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,566,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,481,000 after acquiring an additional 32,230 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,135,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,266,000 after acquiring an additional 54,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

SON traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $58.31. 253,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,763. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $63.74. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

