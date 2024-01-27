LSV Asset Management Increases Position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 141.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,040,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608,810 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 1.42% of MillerKnoll worth $25,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MillerKnoll by 52,066.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MillerKnoll Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ MLKN traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $27.04. 674,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,360. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $31.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $949.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.52 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey M. Stutz sold 9,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $275,835.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,609.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About MillerKnoll

(Free Report)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

