LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,101,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 295,060 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.22% of PennantPark Investment worth $13,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 143.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter worth $77,000. NinePointTwo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 167.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 348,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,989. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $470.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $34.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is -161.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PennantPark Investment from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

