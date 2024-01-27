LSV Asset Management Raises Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 363,802 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $24,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $24,140,000 after buying an additional 123,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,481,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,298. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $78.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

