LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,383,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,760 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $34,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Uniti Group by 507.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group Price Performance

Shares of UNIT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 960,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,815. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.18. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $6.86.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.31%.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.22.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

