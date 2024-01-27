LSV Asset Management Reduces Position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 792,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.84% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $22,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 279,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 28,750 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,844,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 545.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 146,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th.

Insider Activity at Haverty Furniture Companies

In related news, VP John Linwood Gill sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $129,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,008.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, VP John Linwood Gill sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $129,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,008.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rawson Haverty, Jr. sold 3,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $111,094.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,216.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HVT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,034. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.87 and its 200-day moving average is $31.76. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.55.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $220.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

Further Reading

