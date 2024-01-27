LSV Asset Management Sells 108,566 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,314,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,566 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $15,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 18.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 6.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 3.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 78.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

AMC Networks Trading Down 1.3 %

AMCX traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $18.44. 296,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,341. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $27.46.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.99 million. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMC Networks

In other AMC Networks news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $201,573.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $954,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,874. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Featured Stories

