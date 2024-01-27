LSV Asset Management Sells 1,100 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.08% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $14,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $294.01. The company had a trading volume of 289,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,080. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.04 and a 1-year high of $296.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.52 and its 200-day moving average is $259.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

