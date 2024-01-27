LSV Asset Management Sells 1,100 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.08% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $14,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $294.01. The company had a trading volume of 289,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,080. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.04 and a 1-year high of $296.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $268.52 and its 200-day moving average is $259.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.50.
View Our Latest Analysis on FLT
FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FLEETCOR Technologies
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.