LSV Asset Management Sells 3,900 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.57% of Ennis worth $14,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Ennis by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ennis by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 28.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 55.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ennis by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,131,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,366,000 after purchasing an additional 18,520 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis Stock Performance

Ennis stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.78. 49,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,810. The company has a market cap of $537.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.38. Ennis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $23.17.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 11.76%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Ennis’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ennis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ennis

About Ennis

(Free Report)

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.