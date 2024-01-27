LSV Asset Management Sells 40,100 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $11,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 30.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,342,000 after buying an additional 13,491 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 289.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 57.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at B. Riley Financial

In other news, Director Tamara Sue Brandt acquired 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,814.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Bryant R. Riley purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $636,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,778,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,913,350.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Sue Brandt acquired 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.64 per share, with a total value of $50,096.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,195 shares in the company, valued at $189,814.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 37,135 shares of company stock worth $803,126. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of RILY stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.86. 585,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,306. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $60.72.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.15%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is -156.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

