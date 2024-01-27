LSV Asset Management Sells 5,100 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,700 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $23,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 6.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in EOG Resources by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,004 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.3% in the second quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 154,485 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $17,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.54. 2,680,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,646. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.82. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.41.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

Several research firms have commented on EOG. Susquehanna dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

