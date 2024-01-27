LSV Asset Management Sells 6,400 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 845,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $18,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the third quarter worth $1,259,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 41.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the third quarter valued at $222,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPTN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 97,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,644. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $789.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.59.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is 70.49%.

SPTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SpartanNash from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded SpartanNash from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

