LSV Asset Management Sells 66,000 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,432,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.62% of ACCO Brands worth $19,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,131,000 after acquiring an additional 92,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,870,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,549,000 after acquiring an additional 28,862 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,444,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,555,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,370,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after acquiring an additional 67,712 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ACCO. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACCO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.61. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.54. The company has a market cap of $583.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.36 million. On average, analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Profile

(Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.