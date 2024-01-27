LSV Asset Management Sells 67,700 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,306,565 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 67,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $16,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAL. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 7,692.3% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $64,794.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.85.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $15.13. 45,618,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,212,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $19.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.88.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

