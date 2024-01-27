LSV Asset Management Trims Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 570,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in KB Home were worth $26,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,306,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,948,000 after buying an additional 87,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,098,000 after acquiring an additional 108,191 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in KB Home by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,980,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,299,000 after acquiring an additional 85,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in KB Home by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,257,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:KBH traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.50. 888,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,167. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average is $52.58. KB Home has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $64.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.72.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.18.

Insider Activity

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $9,819,235.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at $88,583,101.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 4,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.86, for a total transaction of $294,990.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $9,819,235.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,583,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,392 shares of company stock worth $13,683,759 over the last three months. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

