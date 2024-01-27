LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 615,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.58% of Essent Group worth $29,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,982,000 after purchasing an additional 71,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essent Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,177,000 after buying an additional 261,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Essent Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,781,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,875,000 after acquiring an additional 815,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Essent Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,375,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,327,000 after purchasing an additional 286,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,510,000 after acquiring an additional 43,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

In other Essent Group news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,638,295. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ESNT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.60. 333,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,058. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.09. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.92.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.09. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 64.11%. The business had revenue of $296.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

