LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Up 7.2 %

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Cuts Dividend

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at $167.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.70 and its 200-day moving average is $160.15. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of $138.11 and a fifty-two week high of $200.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.1958 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

(Get Free Report

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.