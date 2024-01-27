Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) Short Interest Update

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Mabuchi Motor Price Performance

Mabuchi Motor stock remained flat at $8.58 during trading on Friday. Mabuchi Motor has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $8.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73.

Mabuchi Motor Company Profile

Mabuchi Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of small electric motors. It provides motors for use in automotive products, home appliances, power tools, housing equipment, office equipment, health and medical care products, light electric vehicles, collaborative robots, and personal care products.

