Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) Short Interest Update

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 550.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Mabuchi Motor Price Performance
Mabuchi Motor stock remained flat at $8.58 during trading on Friday. Mabuchi Motor has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $8.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.73.
Mabuchi Motor Company Profile
