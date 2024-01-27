MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target Raised to $16.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JMP Securities from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.22. 1,191,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,139. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 2.05. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $4.29 and a 12 month high of $13.46.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. MacroGenics had a net margin of 41.13% and a negative return on equity of 51.83%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 13,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $159,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in MacroGenics by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 15,994 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 349.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

