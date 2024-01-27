Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Holdings Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.41% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $17,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 738.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSGS traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.65. 86,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,081. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $164.79 and a 1-year high of $215.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.40 and its 200 day moving average is $180.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.77. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $43.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.77 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

