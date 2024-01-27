Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th.

Magyar Bancorp Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGYR traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.69. 1,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,597. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Magyar Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.25.

Get Magyar Bancorp alerts:

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Magyar Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magyar Bancorp

In other news, Director Michael F. Lombardi acquired 14,883 shares of Magyar Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $141,537.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,851.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael F. Lombardi bought 4,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $45,660.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,153.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael F. Lombardi purchased 14,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.51 per share, with a total value of $141,537.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 184,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,851.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 24,833 shares of company stock worth $237,173 in the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp during the second quarter worth $106,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 76.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 699.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 89,409 shares during the period. 28.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magyar Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

