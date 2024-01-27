Maiar DEX Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $31.67 Million (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $31.67 million and approximately $35,421.94 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00017474 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00020714 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,819.52 or 0.99969809 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011182 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.52 or 0.00211604 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000640 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 319.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000562 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

Maiar DEX (MEX) is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000719 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $20,122.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

