MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.94

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.94 and last traded at $49.23, with a volume of 59755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 107.52 and a beta of 1.20.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The business had revenue of $168.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.35 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 6.93%. Analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 449.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 444.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

