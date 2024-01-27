Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Piper Sandler

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MRO. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.16.

Shares of MRO stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $23.21. 8,570,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,570,368. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $29.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 367.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

