Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Price Performance
NASDAQ MRIN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 27,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,989. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.00. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 117.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.88%.
Institutional Trading of Marin Software
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Marin Software
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.