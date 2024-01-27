Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MRIN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 27,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,989. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.00. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 117.42% and a negative return on equity of 77.88%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Marin Software during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marin Software during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

