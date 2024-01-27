Mark Zuckerberg Sells 19,681 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.36, for a total transaction of $7,722,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

On Monday, January 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $7,568,131.74.

On Friday, January 19th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.77, for a total transaction of $7,513,615.37.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.99, for a total transaction of $7,183,368.19.

On Friday, January 12th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.22, for a total transaction of $7,365,023.82.

On Monday, January 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.25, for a total transaction of $6,991,675.25.

On Wednesday, January 10th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,776 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $6,188,498.64.

On Friday, January 5th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.47, for a total transaction of $6,917,281.07.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 1,064 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.51, for a total transaction of $374,006.64.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.43, for a total transaction of $17,045,836.70.

On Friday, December 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total transaction of $16,886,075.20.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $394.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.95 and a 1 year high of $396.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on META

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1,457.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,156,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,117,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,704 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 35,273 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.