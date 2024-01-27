Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) Short Interest Update

Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 5,400.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Marlowe Price Performance

OTCMKTS MRLWF remained flat at $4.90 on Friday. Marlowe has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $8.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.39.

Marlowe Company Profile

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services.

