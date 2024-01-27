Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $238.70

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $238.70 and last traded at $238.64, with a volume of 64438 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $237.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.87.

Marriott International Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,890 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in Marriott International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

