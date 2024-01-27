Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Short Interest Down 36.5% in January

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the December 31st total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Martinrea International Stock Performance

Martinrea International stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.25. 74,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,089. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

About Martinrea International

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.