Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Short Interest Down 36.5% in January

Martinrea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the December 31st total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Martinrea International Stock Performance
Martinrea International stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.25. 74,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,089. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73.
About Martinrea International
