Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. STF Management LP increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 14,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,539,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,350,000 after acquiring an additional 100,572 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 89.1% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 110,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,228,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,045,313. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 839,287 shares in the company, valued at $45,699,177.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $11,988,040 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRVL. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

