Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.96.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $68.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.57.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,224,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $1,967,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,929 shares in the company, valued at $52,008,213.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,224,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,040 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 328.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 110,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

