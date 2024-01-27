Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Materion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.02). Materion had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $403.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Materion will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,311,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,614,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,087 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,780,000. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Materion by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 675,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,819,000 after purchasing an additional 86,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.
Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.
