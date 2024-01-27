Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MAT. Roth Capital downgraded Mattel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mattel presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $18.35. 3,391,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,235,701. Mattel has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $22.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 79.79, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.09.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Mattel had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mattel

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Mattel by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,317,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,019,000 after purchasing an additional 142,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,406,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,116,000 after purchasing an additional 173,932 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,466,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,746,000 after buying an additional 187,157 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,084,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,111,000 after acquiring an additional 477,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Mattel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,722,000 after buying an additional 693,226 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

